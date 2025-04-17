TN CM thanks apex court for hearing DMK's plea against Waqf amendment

Chennai, Apr 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday thanked the Supreme Court for hearing his party's petition challenging the Waqf Amendment Act and said no stone would be left unturned to defend the constitutional rights of the "minority brethren." In a social media post, Stalin said: "I thank the Supreme Court for hearing the DMK’s petition challenging the #WaqfAmendmentAct, 2025, along with other petitions and for passing an interim order that safeguards Waqf properties and restrains the appointment of non-Muslims to Waqf Boards and Councils." Further, he said: "This malafide Amendment Act was enacted by the Union Government with the sole intent of targeting the Muslim community, by interfering in the administration of their charitable endowments and core religious practices. Happy that the judicial review has flagged many regressive provisions of the Act, as highlighted by us. We will leave no stone unturned to defend the constitutional rights of our minority brethren! PTI VGN VGN KH