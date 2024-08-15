TN CM to embark on US tour to attract investments: TRB Rajaa

Chennai, Aug 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will leave for the United States on August 27 to attract investments to the state, Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said here on Thursday.

Ever since he took over as chief minister, Stalin has been giving special attention to the industries department as it has the potential to generate huge job opportunities, Rajaa said, adding the department is pretty close to 'CM's heart.' The CM has already made foreign visits --including to the UAE-- and has brought significant investments leading to a great number of employment opportunities. In continuation of such efforts, the CM will leave for the US on August 27 and during his visit, would meet the heads of top companies. "The CM will visit very important companies, and he will sign MoUs," the minister said. PTI VGN KH