TN CM to honour police officials for meritorious services

Chennai, Jan 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will honour 43 police officials and a special branch assistant in the intelligence unit, recognising their excellence in operations, the government said on Sunday.

Aimed at motivating the police personnel, CM Stalin had announced the 'Medal for Excellence in Intelligence and Excellence in Special Operations' to be awarded to the meritorious police officials, every year, coinciding with the Republic Day celebrations.

"This year, the chief minister has ordered to award the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Medal for Excellence in Intelligence and Excellence in Special Operations to 43 police officers and 1 special branch assistant in the intelligence unit, on the occasion of Republic Day, 2026," an official release said here.

The winners would receive a 10 gm gold medal, and a cash prize of Rs 25,000 each.

The medals would be presented by the CM at a function to be held in due course, the release added.