TN CM to inaugurate Porunai Archaeological Museum in Tirunelveli on Dec 21

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Dec 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is scheduled to visit Tirunelveli and inaugurate a porunai archaeological museum on December 21, Minister K N Nehru said on Tuesday.

During the visit to the southern district, the Chief Minister would inaugurate several completed projects and also take part in the ground-breaking ceremony of various others, he said here.

Stalin would also distribute financial assistance to over 44,000 beneficiaries besides flagging off new buses, Nehru told reporters after inspecting the work for the function to be held at the playground of the Government Medical College hospital.

The Minister for Municipal Administration was accompanied by District Collector M R Sukumar, City Commissioner Santhosh Jothimani, Assembly speaker M Appavu among others.

"The preparations are going on in full swing. Steps are being taken to accommodate 50,000 people for the event. Officials from all departments are working in coordination to ensure the event's success," he said.

Later, Nehru inspected the construction of an advanced speciality hospital building housing specialised units for cardiology, neurology, nephrology, being established at an outlay of Rs 72.10 crore in the Government Medical College Multispecialty hospital campus. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH