TN CM to inaugurate Semmozhi Poonga in Coimbatore on Nov 25

Chennai, Nov 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate a world class Semmozhi Poonga established with modern facilities at an outlay of Rs 208.50 crore in Coimbatore on November 25, the government said.

In 2010, the late DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had announced during the World Classical Tamil Conference that a Semmozhi Poonga would be established in Coimbatore, an official release said on Sunday.

Stalin in December 2023 took part in the ground breaking ceremony for the park, the release said.

With the construction activities reaching its concluding stage, the government said the CM would inaugurate the park on November 25 and it would be open for public.

Later, Stalin is scheduled to take part in the 'TN Rising Conclave' in Coimbatore, during which memorandum of understandings with various companies are expected to be signed.

On November 26, Stalin at a government function in Erode would inaugurate completed projects and lay the foundation for several new projects besides distributing welfare assistance to 1.84 lakh beneficiaries at a cost of Rs 605 crore, the release said. PTI VIJ KH