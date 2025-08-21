TN CM to launch expansion of breakfast scheme for school children on Aug 26

Chennai, Aug 21 (PTI) Over 3.5 lakh students studying in government and aided primary schools in urban areas across Tamil Nadu will enjoy a hot and delicious breakfast on August 26 when Chief Minister M K Stalin launches the expansion of the CM's Breakfast Scheme here.

The flagship programme was inaugurated on September 15, 2022, for government school students, for the first time in India, when Stalin served breakfast to the students at Adhimoolam Corporation Primary School in Madurai.

Following an overwhelming response to the scheme from parents and students, the scheme was expanded on August 25, 2023, in Thirukuvalai in Nagapattinam district, the birthplace of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, benefitting 18.5 lakh students of 30,992 schools.

It was further expanded on July 15, 2024, for the benefit of 2.23 lakh students studying in 3,995 government aided primary schools.

According to an official release here, a study found that the number of students attending school increased following the introduction of this scheme. The learning ability of children too improved with over 90 per cent of children remembering previous lessons.

Further, malnutrition among students has been eliminated and their health improved, it said.

Tamil Nadu's successful model inspired various states, including Telangana, to start a morning snack programme in their schools, the release said.

"It is noteworthy that the Government of Canada has also adopted Tamil Nadu's morning snack programme in that country," the release stated.

The extended programme will benefit more than 3.5 lakh students studying from class I to class V in 2,430 government-aided primary schools in urban areas. PTI JSP KH