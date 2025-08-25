TN CM to launch fifth phase of breakfast scheme on Aug 26

Chennai, Aug 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will launch the fifth phase of the CM's Breakfast Scheme in the presence of his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, here on Tuesday.

Over 3.6 lakh school children from 2,429 government and aided schools in urban areas would benefit from the scheme, government spokesperson P Amudha informed.

She said appropriate steps were taken to prepare the breakfast at a centralised kitchen in a hygienic manner. "The prepared dishes viz. Pongal, kichdi, or Upma along with the side dishes which include dhal and sambar will be transported to the respective schools by vans," Amudha, who is additional chief secretary, told reporters.

The inauguration of the expansion of the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme will be held at St Joseph's Primary School, Mylapore, here.

The CM announced on the floor of the Assembly on May 6, 2022, to implement the free breakfast scheme for Class I to V students. He launched the first phase on September 15. PTI JSP KH