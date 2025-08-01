TN CM to launch 'Nalam Kakkum Stalin' comprehensive health camp on Aug 2

Chennai, Aug 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will launch a comprehensive and specialised health screening camp for the people: 'Nalam Kakkum Stalin' on August 2, aiming to bring the latest diagnostic tools and consultation facility to the people’s doorsteps.

The camps would help to identify the diseases prevalent among the people and to take appropriate steps to improve their health, Additional Chief Secretary J Radhakrishnan informed on Friday.

“The biggest challenge is people in the remote and rural areas and also many who have crossed 40 years do not voluntarily subject themselves to periodic health check-ups. So, these camps will be specialised ones to identify the diseases, if any, among the people and ensure proper treatment,” Radhakrishnan told reporters here.

Steps would be taken to provide test results on WhatsApp on the same day, he said and appealed to the people to participate in the camps in large numbers and benefit.

Although this was a programme being held by the state Health department incorporating all the health schemes and programmes, several government departments, including the civic bodies would be involved in the conduct of the camps. The entire programme would be monitored at state level by the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, Radhakrishnan, who has been appointed as the government spokesperson, added.

The CM would inaugurate the camp at St Bede’s Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, here. A total of 1,256 camps were planned to be held, including 1,164 camps in 388 blocks, and 15 camps in the Greater Chennai Corporation areas.

Priority will be given to people above 40 years of age, those suffering from diabetes and hypertension, people with mental health problems, heart patients, pregnant and lactating mothers, stunted children, differently abled, tribals and socio-economically backward people at these camps. PTI JSP ROH