TN CM to launch ration at doorstep scheme on Aug 12

Chennai, Aug 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will launch a scheme to deliver the ration commodities at the doorsteps of the elderly and differently abled ration card holders, here on August 12.

The move follows the successful implementation of a pilot project in Chennai and other districts recently.

“I will launch the Chief Minister’s Thayumanavar Scheme on August 12 for the elderly and differently abled,” the Chief Minister said in a post on the social media platform ‘X.’ The CM Thayumanavar Scheme is an initiative of the state government announced on February 19, 2024, to tackle poverty.

“About 21,70,454 persons enrolled in 16,73,333 family cards will benefit. From now onwards, on every second Saturday and Sunday, vehicles equipped with electronic weighing scales and e-PoS machines will be used to distribute the ration to them,” Stalin said on Thursday.

The beneficiaries would be provided rice, wheat, sugar, and oil directly at their homes, as they face challenges in accessing the fair price shops, a release said. PTI JSP ADB