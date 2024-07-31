TN CM to launch Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme for boys on August 9 in Coimbatore

Chennai, Jul 31 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said he would launch on August 9 in Coimbatore the Rs 1,000 per month assistance scheme for boys who pursue higher education after completing education in government-run schools.

Stalin said as many as 2.73 lakh girl students, who go to colleges after studying in government-run schools, are benefitted under the Pudhumai Penn scheme that entails a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to them.

Referring to a similar initiative for boys, he said, "I am going to launch on August 9 in Coimbatore the Tamizh Pudhalvan (Tamil son) Scheme that will provide Rs 1,000 per month to boys." The Stalin government's 'Tamizh Pudhalvan' scheme is set to benefit about 3 lakh students from marginalised backgrounds and it will be implemented at a cost of Rs 360 crore.

Addressing a function at his Kolathur Assembly Constituency here to distribute tuition fee--bags to students of Kabaleeswarar Arts and Science College, the CM said Kolathur is being developed into a model constituency. All the 234 Assembly segments in the state are his own constituencies.

Kolathur and several other constituencies are set to get new police and fire stations besides other important public utility offices like the sub-registrar and tahsildar offices.

Recalling the '10 schemes per legislator in an Assembly constituency,' initiative he said work is ongoing, covering all MLAs, and such a scheme cannot be seen in any other state.

"This is only in our state; in our Dravidian model government, which is implementing schemes by giving importance to constituencies that elected Opposition party members." As per the plan, MLAs should list out 10 top priority schemes/projects needed in their respective constituencies and these will be implemented by the government. Referring to praise showered by pontiff Ponnambala Adigalar on HR and CE Minister P K Sekar Babu, the Chief Minister said his government has so far performed consecration for 1,921 temples and properties worth Rs 6,147 crore has been retrieved.

The Kabaleeswarar Arts and Science College located at Kolathur is run by the Tamil Nadu government's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowmnets Department. As many as 22,247 students study in 25 schools and 10 colleges under the auspices of temples administered by the HR and CE Department.

In Kolathur, the CM also inspected construction work by the Greater Chennai Corporation for a building to host co-working space in association with Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority. The 90-seater co-working space will have all necessary amenities including meeting rooms and conference hall.

In his Budget (2024-25) speech in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on February 19,2024, Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu had said that the "Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Pudhumai Penn Scheme" has been very successful and it revolutionised the participation of girls in higher educational institutions.

On the same lines, to help boys from poor and marginalised backgrounds realise their dreams of higher education and transform them into achievers, a grand scheme, "Tamizh Pudhalvan" will be implemented from the coming financial year (2024-25).

Under this scheme, boys who have studied in government schools from 6th to 12th standard will be provided financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month and it will be deposited in their bank accounts directly. This assistance would enable them to purchase textbooks, general knowledge books and magazines to improve their academic performance.

"This ambitious scheme will benefit around 3 lakh students and will be implemented at a cost of Rs 360 crore from the coming year," Thenarasu had said. PTI VGN VGN SS