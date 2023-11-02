TN CM unveils digital transformation strategy document

Chennai, Nov 2 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Digital Transformation Strategy (DiTN) document, devised to enhance administrative efficiency, was unveiled here on Thursday by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The DiTN, also aimed at improving digital governance and government services, and will serve as a guide to government departments for digital transformation.

Further, the strategy document will help all the departments achieve their key performance indicators and outcomes and provide 'Swift, Monitorable, Accessible, Responsive and Transparent (SMART),' administration to the people, an official release here said.

The chief minister unveiled the document at the Secretariat.

Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials took part. PTI VGN VGN KH