TN CM unveils Economic Survey 2025-26

Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin released the Economic Survey 2025-26 prepared by the State Planning Commission at the Secretariat here on Monday.

The survey traces the trajectory of the state's economy during the past five years and covers important facets of the economy and how they have performed over time.

"The survey not only highlights the performance of the state's economy but also indicates areas of concern that needs to be addressed to reach the desired twin targets of a trillion-dollar economy and a per capita income on par with developed countries," a release said.

The survey report offers valuable insights for policymakers, businesses, and stakeholders. By documenting these economic trends, the survey serves as a critical tool in shaping Tamil Nadu’s future development strategies and strengthening evidence-based policy decisions in the state, it said.

The survey was launched by the Chief Minister in the presence of Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, Executive Vice Chairman of State Planning Commission J Jeyaranjan, and Finance Department Secretary T Udhayachandran.