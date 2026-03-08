TN CM unveils new projects worth Rs 44.88 cr in Chennai

Chennai, Mar 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday inaugurated various projects worth Rs 44.88 crore in the North Chennai region, the government said.

Stalin inaugurated three projects of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, executed at a cost of Rs 28.25 crore in his Kolathur Assembly constituency.

He unveiled three projects of the Greater Chennai Corporation, completed at Rs 4.15 crore and launched sewage pumping stations of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, upgraded at a cost of Rs 12.48 crore.

The CMDA projects inaugurated by him include Murasoli Maran Park, Kalaignar Centenary Coin Commemorative Pillar, which has a musical fountain, long walkways, and two badminton courts. Stalin inaugurated a library and a modern market constructed on 61,230 sq ft of land in Kolathur.

The Greater Chennai Corporation projects inaugurated by Stalin include a women's gymnasium, multipurpose centre, fair price shops and a government primary school building. The school comprises 14 classrooms on the ground and first floors and will benefit 150 students.

Later, the chief minister distributed welfare assistance to 3,200 members of the Muslim community, laptops and certificates to 85 students of Anitha Achievers Academy, sewing machines to 320 women, new clothes and spectacles to 200 people who underwent eye examinations at the Dr Kalaignar Eye Hospital, the release added.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, P K Sekarbabu, Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya, MP Kalanidhi Veerasami and senior government officials were present on the occasion. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB