TN CM unveils renovated Periyar Nagar library, launches new projects in Chennai

Chennai, Nov 14 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday unveiled the renovated Periyar Nagar Library and 'the Chief Minister Padaippagam' developed at an outlay of Rs 5.24 crore by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, the government said.

Both facitlities, established under the North Chennai Development scheme, were inaugurated in Kolathur, the CM's own assembly constituency.

On the occasion, Stalin also inaugurated new buildings constructed at a cost of Rs 3.86 crore for sub-registrar office and also took part in the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of K5 Peravallur-Outer Police Station, an official release said.PTI VIJ VIJ ROH