TN CM unveils state policy for care of homeless persons with mental illness

Chennai, Feb 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled the state policy for Care of Homeless Persons with Mental Illness and Implementation Framework - 2024, brought out by the Health and Family Welfare Department, on Thursday.

The policy outlines a broad implementation framework and guidelines to provide comprehensive services to Homeless Persons With Mental Illness (HPWMI) across Tamil Nadu.

"It reflects the state government's commitment to deliver quality services to this vulnerable segment of society, aligning with National and State Mental Health policies, and advancing sustainable development goals in alignment with SDG 2,3,6 and 10," the policy stated.

The proposed policy framework delineates the services provided to HPWMI into four states: rescue and acute care, intermediary care, long-term care, and social reintegration.

The state government has brought out the Tamil Nadu Mental Health Care Policy in 2019 to promote mental health, prevent mental illness, to enable recovery from mental illness, and ensure socio-economic inclusion of persons affected by mental illness by providing comprehensive mental healthcare.

"Inspite of having an overarching state mental health policy in place, the state government has envisaged the need for bringing out a specific comprehensive policy for addressing the needs of HPWMI in Tamil Nadu," it said.

The Chief Minister unveiled the policy in the presence of State Health Minister Ma Subramanian and senior officials.