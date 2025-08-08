TN CM unveils state’s new education policy in response to Centre’s NEP

Chennai, Aug 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled the state’s new education policy on Friday in response to the Centre’s NEP that he considers to be against social justice and aimed at ‘imposing’ Hindi upon the state.

There would be no public exam for Class XI, as per the Tamil Nadu State Education Policy - School Education released by the Chief Minister at the Anna Centenary Library, here.

The policy is viewed as an alternative to the Centre’s National Education Policy. With this, Tamil Nadu becomes the first state to introduce its own education policy based on the set of recommendations made by a 14-member panel headed by retired Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, D Murugesan. PTI JSP ADB