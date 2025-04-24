TN CM unveils statue of 'Murasoli' Selvam, former editor of DMK's organ

Chennai, Apr 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled a statue of Selvam, former editor of DMK's organ 'Murasoli' here on Thursday.

Popularly known as 'Murasoli' Selvam (April 24, 1940 - October 10, 2024) Panneerselvam, was the brother of late Union Minister 'Murasoli' Maran.

Paying rich tributes, Stalin said Selvam rendered yeoman service to the organisation since the days of former Chief Minister C N Annadurai.

The unveiling of the statue marked the birth anniversary of Selvam whose collection of articles written under the pseudonym of Silanthi (Spider) was released on the occasion. PTI JSP ROH