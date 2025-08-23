TN CM urges all states to form panel on Centre-state ties, take forward state autonomy demand

Chennai, Aug 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday urged all the states in the country to form a committee like the one formed by the Tamil Nadu government on union-state relations and carry forward the slogan of "state autonomy." Stalin affirmed that all efforts would be made to effect amendments to the Constitution to reflect the principles of autonomy for states and federalism at the Centre.

Inaugurating the national seminar on union-state relations under the auspices of the Tamil Nadu government, the chief minister accused the central government of perusing "narrow political motive" by denying the state its rightful share of funds, proportionate to the state's tax contribution to the union government.

Tamil Nadu contributed one of the highest revenues to the Centre by way of direct taxes and the GST, he said, adding the DMK regime is developing the state despite several challenges.

When DMK founder leader C N Annadurai assumed office as the chief minister in 1967 and led the first DMK government, he said that a review of the Constitution was necessary for the states to gain their rights.

In 1969, the Rajamannar Committee was set up by late chief minister M Karunanidhi to look into Centre-state ties, he recalled. Based on the report of that panel, a state autonomy resolution was passed in the Assembly in 1974 and the committee's recommendations need to be implemented.

Stalin reiterated opposition to the designation of Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory as it was unilateral, violated Constitution and anti-democratic and referred to the Tamil Nadu government constituting a high-level committee on union-state relations.

The panel led by retired Supreme Court judge, Justice Kurian Joseph is mandated to make appropriate recommendations, including suggesting Constitutional amendments to prevent snatching away of the rights of the states and also prevent recurrence of Kashmir-like incidents (downgrading to union territory).

The Sarkaria Commission in its report observed that in view of excessive concentration of power, the central government had "blood pressure" and the states experienced anemia. However, that panel did not make recommendations for amendments to the Constitution to confer more powers to the states.

Due to the DMK's demand, during the UPA regime, in 2007, a Commission on Centre-State Relations led by Justice Madan Mohan Punchhi, former Chief Justice of India, was set up.

A key recommendation was consultation with the chief minister before the appointment of governor for a state.

"We could ascertain from the actions of the incumbent Tamil Nadu Governor that the Union government did not even accept this single recommendation," he said.

The chief minister, in specific reference to the governor's actions, accused the central government of creating several obstacles to cause trouble to non-BJP regimes also by way of innumberable legal and administrative interferences.

The union government also prevented financial commissions from functioning independently. "It is denying the states appropriate and fair financial allocation.

Overcoming all such factors, the Dravidian model government, during the last 4 years, has been formulating and implementing several excellent schemes. Even during the period of deficits, best fiscal management was done. As a result, during 2024-25, "we have achieved a 11.19 per cent growth, a double-digit growth after a gap of 14 years! Outlining the social justice driven schemes of his government and the long history of the state's oppostion to Hindi "imposition," he said several states have now come foward to accept Tamil Nadu's "opposition to Hindi hegemony and the demand for state autonomy slogan." Karnataka and West Bengal support two language policy.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis declared that Hindi is not compulsory after Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray held a rally against Hindi imposition.

"This is the change that is taking place at the national level. Tamil Nadu is continuously fighting for the rights of the state." The policy of federalism at the Central level, a federal set-up of power sharing between various states, and autonomy for states will further strengthen the nation's pluralism and integrity.

He expressed confidence that the recommendations of the panel would make states get rights meant for them and pave the way for a new, robust India.

A united India will gain strength only through the efforts of self-sufficient states and weak states cannot develop India. Therefore, he said, he requested everyone genuinely concerned in India's integrity to voice support for the policy of state autonomy.

He urged all the states in the country to form a committee like the one formed by the Tamil Nadu government and carry forward the slogan of "state autonomy." Stalin also affirmed that all efforts would be made to effect amendments to the Constitution to reflect the principles of autonomy for states and federalism at the Centre.

The CM said the Dravidian movement laid the foundation for the implementation of reservation in Tamil Nadu over the past about 100 years.

Also, the movement was responsible for the enactment of several progressive laws and schemes. Listing iconic leaders including 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy, Stalin said they took forward the work of the leaders of the Dravidian movement.

He said: "Tamil Nadu's politics is very much social justice politics." The fruits of economic growth has reached all sections of society.