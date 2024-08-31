TN CM visits Apple, Microsoft offices in US; inks pact with Google for AI lab

Chennai, Aug 31 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin visited the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft and discussed opportunities for investment and partnerships with them.

Day 2 of his US visit led to the signing of a pact to skill two million youngsters in the state in AI under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme, in partnership with Google.

The Chief Minister, currently on a visit to the USA to attract investments to Tamil Nadu, on Saturday described the visit to the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft as “awe-inspiring." “Discussed various opportunities and exciting partnerships. Determined to strengthen these partnerships and make Tamil Nadu one of the foremost growth engines of Asia!” @TRBRajaa @Guidance_TN @TNIndMin #InvestInTN #ThriveInTN #LeadWithTN #DravidianModel,” Stalin said in a post on the social media platform X.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of the Chief Minister, with Google for setting up Tamil Nadu AI (Artificial Intelligence) labs in Tamil Nadu.

The initiative will help to collaborate with startups, MSMEs, and the rural economy besides making the youth a future-ready force.

The signing of the pact was the outcome of a discussion initiated by the CM with officials at Google on August 30, a government release here said.

“The Chief Minister met top officials of Google at Mountain View campus and discussed the further expansion of production of Pixel 8 phones manufactured in Tamil Nadu and the launch of other Google products and technology facilities in Tamil Nadu,” the release said.

Stalin also spoke about boosting growth through AI innovations in start-ups, industrial ecosystem mobility and capacity for the future.

The Chief Minister visited the office of Apple Inc, which manufactures and markets smartphones, personal computers, portable computers and wearable electronic products and accessories such as smart watches, headphones, Airpods and various related services.

It is headquartered in Cupertino, California, and is one of the Fortune 500 companies operating in 27 countries with 530 global outlets.

Stalin thanked the company officials for ensuring Tamil Nadu a place in the global electronics manufacturing map. He outlined the various initiatives of the Tamil Nadu government to improve the manufacturing environment of the state and highlighted that Tamil Nadu is a leading state in terms of industry, housing and transport logistics facilities, as well as the education and skills development of youth and women.

“The state will be further strengthened and transformed into the manufacturing hub of Asia,” the Chief Minister said and invited Apple to invest in Tamil Nadu.

Industries Minister T R B Rajaa and other officials were present.

The Chief Minister and Minister expressed their appreciation for Apple's contributions and listed various government initiatives designed to enhance the state’s manufacturing ecosystem.

Discussions also highlighted ongoing efforts in women empowerment and improvements in industrial housing and logistics, further solidifying Tamil Nadu's position as a manufacturing hub in Asia.

At Microsoft, the delegation met with Ryan Roslansky, CEO of LinkedIn, and the senior leadership team.

The discussions explored several key opportunities, including the expansion of data centre infrastructure in Tamil Nadu and the establishment of a Global Capability Centre. Additionally, collaborative efforts on AI skilling initiatives were examined to develop a future-ready workforce.

"This landmark visit and the signing of the MoU with Google highlights Tamil Nadu's commitment to leveraging strategic partnerships with global tech leaders to drive growth and innovation. The state remains determined to capitalise on these opportunities, reinforcing its position as a leading hub for technology and manufacturing in Asia and is determined to become AI leader of the country," the release added.