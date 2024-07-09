TN CM visits Armstrong's family, assures action

Chennai, Jul 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday called on Porkodi, wife of slain Bahujan Samaj Party state chief K Armstrong and assured her that the perpetrators of the crime would be brought to justice.

During his visit, Stalin conveyed his condolences and sympathies to Porkodi and other family members and assured them that all those involved in the ghastly murder would be punished according to the law.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu was present.

The state government had provided full security for the burial of the BSP leader at Pothur in Tiruvallur district on early on Monday. Armstrong was hacked to death here on July 5 by a gang and at least 11 suspects have been arrested in connection with the case. PTI VGN ROH