TN CM visits flood ravaged Thoothukudi, distributes relief

Thoothukudi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin embarked on a visit to the southern districts on Thursday to personally take stock of the damage caused due to massive inundation and to console the affected people.

The chief minister, who arrived here by helicopter from Chennai, interacted with the residents at Anthoniyarpuram and later distributed relief to them.

After visiting the flood-hit areas in the district and also the neighbouring Tirunelveli, which was also the worst affected, the chief minister would interact with the respective district collectors.

Several parts in the district remained cut off and a NDRF team provided relief assistance to the marooned in association with the Thoothukudi district administration.

Besides these two districts, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari too received heavy rain on December 17 and 18 resulting in floods.