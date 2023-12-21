TN CM visits flood ravaged Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli districts, distributes relief

Tirunelveli (TN), Dec 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced flood relief of Rs 6,000 to the people in the areas worst affected by heavy rains in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts besides Rs 1,000 per family to those affected in Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts.

The relief will be provided to all family ration cardholders, he said here after inspecting the flood ravaged areas in the district.

“The state government will provide necessary relief to the people who lost their homes due to heavy rains, and also to farmers who suffered loss of livestock or crop,” the Chief Minister told reporters here.

Enhanced compensation of Rs 5 lakh as against Rs 4 lakh to the kin of those who died due to rains and compensation for crop loss will also be provided, he added.

Other areas in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts affected by rain would be given a relief of Rs1,000 for all family ration cardholders.

During his visit, a seven-year-old girl, Sevita Bhagwati, studying in Class II, donated her savings to the Chief Minister towards the relief work. Stalin congratulated the girl.

Earlier in the day, the CM who embarked on a visit to the southern districts, personally took stock of the damage caused due to massive inundation and consoled the affected people in Thoothukudi.

The chief minister, who arrived in Thoothukudi by helicopter from Chennai, interacted with the residents at Anthoniyarpuram and later distributed relief to them along with party MP Kanimozhi.

After visiting the flood-hit areas in both the districts, which were the worst affected, Stalin held a meeting with the respective district collectors.

Several parts in Thoothukudi district remained cut off and a NDRF team provided relief assistance to the marooned in association with the Thoothukudi district administration. Besides these two districts, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari too received heavy rain on December 17 and 18 resulting in floods. PTI JSP KH ROH