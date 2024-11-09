TN CM visits Virudhunagar, enquires about safety measures in fireworks factory

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu), Nov 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday directed officials to further strengthen the safety mechanism in fireworks manufacturing factories in the state.

The chief minister, who arrived from Chennai on a two-day visit to review the implementation of government schemes, interact with the public and to distribute welfare aids to beneficiaries, stressed the need to maintain utmost safety and precaution at the firecrackers making units.

Also, he highlighted the need for providing insurance cover for all the workers in the units.

Virudhunagar district accounts for a high concentration of fireworks manufacturing units in the state, and has been the epicenter of frequent fire accidents.

"This is probably the first time a chief minister of the state has visited the fireworks units to personally ascertain the status of safety measures in place," an official said.

During his inspection, the chief minister examined the license certificate obtained by the factory, visited the places where the chemicals and explosive substances are stored, the place where crackers are made, and the warehouse.

While interacting with workers, he asked whether the women members were receiving the state government’s monthly grant of Rs 1,000, regularly.

A woman worker sought government support to educate her children.

He was told that the factory, which he was inspecting, had been operating with safety and had not witnessed any accidental fire. The chief minister advised the factory owner to provide proper insurance cover for all the workers.

Later, he received petitions from the members of the public who had gathered outside the factory.

Upon his arrival at Madurai, Stalin was accorded a rousing reception by the public and DMK party workers enroute till Virudhunagar. Throughout the road trip, he was presented with shawls, bouquets, mementos and petitions.

He is scheduled to inaugurate a new office of the district collector and also the integrated Commercial Tax Office in Virudhunagar on November 10. PTI JSP KH