TN CM welcomes bail for Hemant Soren, says his arrest was BJP-led Centre's political witch-hunt

Chennai, Jun 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday welcomed the bail granted to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and said his arrest was a 'political hunt' of the BJP-led Union government.

Stalin, in a post on 'X' said: "Welcome back, Hon'ble @HemantSorenJMM ! The arrest of @JmmJharkhand leader Hemant Soren right before the 2024 elections was a blatant political witch-hunt orchestrated by the Union BJP Government to crush dissent." Furthermore, he hailed Hemant as a towering tribal leader who was 'stripped of his Chief Minister post.' Stalin said Hemant endured five months in jail, and he was prevented from campaigning for the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

"I welcome the court order granting bail to Thiru Hemant Soren and appreciate his resilience and dedication to the people of Jharkhand." DMK is a key constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc.