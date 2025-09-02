TN CM wraps up Germany trip with 26 MoUs committing Rs 7,020 cr investments

Chennai, Sep 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin concluded his visit to Germany by inking 26 MoUs committing Rs 7,020 crore investment and over 15,000 jobs for the state, the government said on Tuesday.

On September 1, during the TN RISING Germany Investors' meet, 23 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with an investment commitment of Rs. 3,819 crore were signed, and these pacts would generate 9,070 jobs in Tamil Nadu, an official release here said.

Apart from this, three major MoUs were signed with Nor-Prems (for an investment of Rs 2,000 crore and employment for 3,500 persons), Nortex Group (for an investment of Rs 1,000 crore and employment for 2,500 persons), and EBM-Fast (investment of Rs 201 crore and employment for 250 persons), the release said.

With this, in total, 26 MoUs with an investment commitment of Rs 7,020 were signed, promising to generate employment for 15,320 people, it said.

"The Germany leg of my overseas investment mission concludes on a strong note," Chief Minister M K Stalin said in a post on X.

"Global leaders across renewable energy, automotive components and advanced R&D have chosen Tamil Nadu for their next phase of growth," he added.

"The Dravidian Model is translating conversations into commitments and trust into tangible growth," he further said.

At the investors meet, Stalin had said that Tamil Nadu was a leading state in India in the production and export of motor vehicles, especially electric vehicles, electronic equipment, leather goods, non-leather footwear, garments, etc., and in various sectors such as information technology, renewable energy, and advanced medical services.

"Therefore, I kindly request German investors to make your investments in sectors such as robotics, capital goods and innovation, where you are world-class,” he emphasised. PTI JSP ADB