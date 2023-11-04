TN CM writes to Jharkhand counterpart, seeks probe into medico's death

Chennai, Nov 4 (PTI) The state government has sought the Jharkhand government to initiate an appropriate probe into the mysterious death of a Tamil Nadu medical college student in Ranchi, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Condoling the death of the second-year post-graduate medical college student M Madhan Kumar, from Tamil Nadu's Namakkal district, the chief minister said he wrote to his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren, asking for an appropriate probe into the death of Kumar.

"I have written a letter to the Jharkhand Chief Minister to expedite the enquiry and ensure justice to the student," Stalin said in a statement here.

He said the body of M Madhan Kumar, 28, a student at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences was found burnt behind his hostel.

Advertisment

"I am greatly distressed over hearing the news about the death of Madhan Kumar. The state government made arrangements and brought the mortal remains of the student to his hometown," the chief minister said.

State Forest Minister M Mathivendan and the district collector paid their homage today, he said in a release here.

The chief minister announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the family of the deceased. PTI JSP KH