TN CM writes to PM Modi, reiterates demand for NEET exemption

Chennai, Jun 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday reiterated the demand to exempt the state from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admissions to medical colleges and also to do away with this system at the national level.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding exemption of NEET for the state, the chief minister said that the selection process for professional courses should only be through the 12th standard marks rather than through a separate entrance exam, which is an unwanted additional stress on students.

"In this regard, we had passed a Bill unanimously in our Legislative Assembly to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET and to provide medical admissions based on 12th standard marks. This has been sent for Presidential assent but the assent is still pending," Stalin said in the letter.

The irregularities during the recent NEET exam validated the state’s opposition to it, he said. "Many other states have also started voicing their views on the need to do away with this selection process," the chief minister said.

Considering the above, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed an unanimous resolution today urging the Union Government to provide its assent to the Bill for exempting Tamil Nadu from NEET and also to amend the National Medical Commission Act to give up this selection process at the national level, he said.

Meanwhile, in separate letters addressed to his counterparts in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal, Stalin requested them to consider passing a similar resolution in their respective assemblies to abolish the NEET.

"Considering the importance and seriousness of the issue, I request you to consider passing a similar resolution in your state Legislative Assembly also to urge the Union Government to abolish the NEET exams in the interest of the students of our states," Stalin said in the letter. PTI JSP KH