TN CM's brother-in-law Murasoli Selvam cremated

Chennai, Oct 11 (PTI) The mortal remains of Murasoli Selvam, brother-in-law of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, was cremated at the Besant Nagar crematorium here on Friday evening.

The body of Selvam was taken in a procession from the Gopalapuram residence of his father-in-law and former DMK president late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, where it was kept for the well-wishers and public to pay their last respect.

The chief minister, family members, state ministers, and political party leaders were among those who joined the procession. Following the last rites, his body was cremated. Stalin bid a tearful adieu.

Earlier, Stalin’s sister Selvi Selvam broke down and sobbed uncontrollably. Stalin, though visibly beset with personal loss, went by his sister’s side and consoled her. A while later, Selvi fainted and was revived.

The chief minister’s mother, Dayalu Ammal, paid homage to her son-in-law before the body was taken to the crematorium.

"He functioned as a voice of democracy. He gave shape to the ideas of Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) and (his elder brother and former union minister) Murasoli Maran," Stalin earlier said, describing the contribution of Selvam, the nephew of Karunanidhi.

At the Gopalapuram residence, the chief minister, leaders and scores of film personalities paid homage to the mortal remains of Murasoli Selvam.

Former editor of DMK's official organ 'Murasoli', Selvam passed away on Thursday morning in Bengaluru. He has been associated with Murasoli for over half-a-century and has produced several Tamil films.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, state ministers including Duraimurugan, Chennai Mayor R Priya, MPs, MLAs, Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, former Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Union Minister Subbulakshmi Jegatheesan and TMC president G K Vasan were among those who paid their homage.

Film personalities including director P Vasu, actor Bhakyaraj, his wife Poornima Bhakyaraj, actor Parthiban, director S A Chandrasekhar (actor Vijay's father), actor Vijayakumar, his son Arun Vijay, actor Thiagarajan and Director of Hindu Group N Ravi paid their last respects. PTI JSP KH