TN CM's car suffers technical issue

Madurai, Jan 7 (PTI) The car in which Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was travelling suffered a minor problem while he was proceeding to the city from neighbouring Dindigul on Wednesday, police sources said.

According to police, Stalin was on his way from Dindigul to Madurai after taking part in a government function.

"There was no flat tyre. It was a minor issue. As the car was proceeding towards Madurai, the driver realised some technical problem in one of the wheels. He immediately parked the vehicle safely on the road," a senior police official told PTI.

"The chief minister later resumed his journey in another vehicle to Madurai airport," he added. PTI VIJ SA