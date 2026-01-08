TN Cong leaders blame Centre over 'Jana Nayagan' certification row, AIADMK refutes charge

Chennai, Jan 8 (PTI) Congress leaders Praveen Chakravarty and Lok Sabha MP S Jothimani on Thursday blamed the Centre for the CBFC allegedly not granting certification to actor-politician Vijay's multi-lingual film 'Jana Nayagan' that was originally scheduled for release on January 9.

Former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju, however, claimed that the Centre had no role as it was only the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) that ought to grant certification to any film.

After moving the Madras High Court over the issue, the makers of Vijay's rumoured last film KVN Productions had announced with "a heavy heart" that Jana Nayagan's release has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond their control.

Chakravarty, Chairman, All India Professionals' Congress and Data Analytics, said "nine years earlier, @RahulGandhi had warned PM Modi not to insult Tamil culture & pride by suppressing Tamil cinema." In a post on the social media platform 'X' he said "but @narendramodi insults Tamil people again by withholding censor certificate for #Jananayagan on purpose & blocking its release." He cited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's earlier remark telling PM Modi that cinema is a deep expression of Tamil culture and language and "don't try to demon-etise Tamil pride by interfering in Mersal (Vijay's film)," to substantiate his statement. 'Mersal' was caught in a row over BJP taking objection to some alleged negative reference to GST.

Jothimani, Congress MP from Karur said the refusal to certify the film was "an attack on the Tamil film industry." Everyone who believes in freedom of expression, regardless of political affiliations and likes and dislikes, should condemn this, she said.

"A film is made with the hard work of hundreds of people with an investment of several crores of rupees. Thinking of blocking it like this is completely against creative freedom. And blocking it for political reasons is even more dangerous," she said on 'X.' The Censor Board has become a "political weapon of the Modi government," along with the ED, the CBI and the Income Tax Department, she alleged and said "we cannot stand idly by and watch this." She had worked as a member of the Censor Board for a few years and knew its workings very well. In this technological age, the board was an "outdated organisation". The decision to accept or reject a film is in the hands of the people, she added.

Jothimani argued that the CBFC, which allegedly does not pay attention to the "violence" in real life, especially the social media, should be abolished.

"Until then, we should strongly oppose its use as a political weapon," Jothimani said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Madurai, AIADMK leader Raju said it was "unacceptable" to blame the Centre for everything.

"It is politically motivated. Why would the Centre attempt to create a trouble for a film," Raju asked. PTI JSP SA