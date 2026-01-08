TN Cong leaders blame Centre over 'Jana Nayagan' certification row, BJP refutes charge

Chennai, Jan 8 (PTI) The issue of censor certification for actor-politician Vijay's "Jana Nayagan" triggered a political row in Tamil Nadu on Thursday with the Congress leaders taking up sides with the top star and blaming the Centre.

Congress leaders Praveen Chakravarty and Lok Sabha MP S Jothimani blamed the Centre for the CBFC allegedly not granting certification to the multi-lingual film 'Jana Nayagan' that was originally scheduled for release on January 9.

After moving the Madras High Court over the issue, the makers of Vijay's rumoured last film KVN Productions had announced with "a heavy heart" that Jana Nayagan's release has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond their control.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan denied Centre's hand in the certification row.

"Why should we pressure him (Vijay)," Murugan asked when reporters in Coimbatore sought his comments on the Congress accusing the Centre of not providing the censor certificate.

In Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) functioned under the central government.

"What has the film certification to do with us," he asked.

Asked to comment on the Congress leaders extending their support to the actor, Nehru told reporters, "I don't know why they are saying so." Chakravarty, Chairman, All India Professionals' Congress and Data Analytics, said "nine years earlier, @RahulGandhi had warned PM Modi not to insult Tamil culture & pride by suppressing Tamil cinema." In a post on the social media platform 'X' he said "but @narendramodi insults Tamil people again by withholding censor certificate for #Jananayagan on purpose & blocking its release." He cited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's earlier remark telling PM Modi that cinema is a deep expression of Tamil culture and language and "don't try to demon-etise Tamil pride by interfering in Mersal (Vijay's film)," to substantiate his statement. 'Mersal' was caught in a row over BJP taking objection to some alleged negative reference to GST.

Jothimani, Congress MP from Karur said the refusal to certify the film was "an attack on the Tamil film industry." Everyone who believes in freedom of expression, regardless of political affiliations and likes and dislikes, should condemn this, she said.

"A film is made with the hard work of hundreds of people with an investment of several crores of rupees. Thinking of blocking it like this is completely against creative freedom. And blocking it for political reasons is even more dangerous," she said on 'X.' The Censor Board has become a "political weapon of the Modi government," along with the ED, the CBI and the Income Tax Department, she alleged and said "we cannot stand idly by and watch this." She had worked as a member of the Censor Board for a few years and knew its workings very well. In this technological age, the board was an "outdated organisation". The decision to accept or reject a film is in the hands of the people, she added.

Jothimani argued that the CBFC, which allegedly does not pay attention to the "violence" in real life, especially the social media, should be abolished.

"Until then, we should strongly oppose its use as a political weapon," Jothimani said.

Former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju, however, claimed that the Centre had no role as it was only the CBFC that ought to grant certification to any film.

Speaking to reporters in Madurai, Raju said it was "unacceptable" to blame the Centre for everything.

"It is politically motivated. Why would the Centre attempt to create a trouble for a film," Raju asked.

Former Governor and BJP leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said the Congressmen were misleading the people by blaming the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Yesterday, it was clearly emphasised in the court that this censor certificate has nothing to do with the Central government. The Congress, which strangled freedom of expression during the Emergency, is today voicing for Jana Nayagan," she said.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Tirupathy said no one could influence the CBFC.

"Having been a member, I know this very clearly, and everything is completely transparent. The matter has also gone to court, and the court has heard it," he said.

He further said "as for Jothimani, we all know she had tweeted against Congress president K Selvaperunthagai and the Congress party. There is clearly a big tussle going on within the Congress.” DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan said the BJP was capable of influencing any independent body. "Such things have happened in the past. Now the BJP is influencing the CBFC to pressure Vijay," he said.

TN Congress in-charge Girish Chodankar said the controversy surrounding actor Vijay's latest film has sparked concerns about the misuse of political power. While political disagreements are understandable, targeting an artist's work is unacceptable, he said in a post on 'X.' "The people of Tamil Nadu will not tolerate censorship of cinema for political gains. We urge you to ensure that art and entertainment are not used as pawns in political battles," he said.

Vijay's film is facing delays due to your pressure on authorities, which is unfair to the producers and fans. Let's keep politics out of art and respect creative freedom.

"Modi Ji, prove your 56-inch chest claim by taking on politician Vijay, not actor Vijay. Remember your politics of intimidation won't work in Tamil Nadu," he said. PTI JSP JSP SA