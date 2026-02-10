National

TN Cong leaders to meet Rahul Gandhi

Chennai, Feb 10 (PTI) Senior leaders of the TNCC and also the newly appointed district presidents will interact with the party leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital on Tuesday, a senior leader said.

The meeting comes close on the heels of DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi calling on Rahul Gandhi in Delhi recently, and in the backdrop of a few voices in the Congress demanding a share in power.

However, TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai made it clear that there was no rift in the ties with the DMK and that the alliance and seat-sharing will be decided by the Congress leadership.

The district presidents have been asked to visit Delhi for a training session.

Rahul is likely to interact with them and the senior leaders from the state, a source said.

During the meeting, Rahul is likely to obtain their views on alliance and seat-sharing, the senior leader added. PTI JSP JSP KH