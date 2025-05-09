TN Cong takes out 'Jai Hind' procession

Chennai, May 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Congress Committee cadres took out a procession, the "Jai Hind Yatra," here on Friday and carried a huge national flag to express solidarity with the armed forces.

Led by TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, Congress workers waved the tricolour and voiced 'Jai Hind' slogans.

A social media post by the party said: "The Congress stands united with our fearless armed forces, honouring their unwavering dedication to safeguarding our nation." The procession began from Chitra theatre point in Pudupet and culminated at Egmore. PTI VGN ROH