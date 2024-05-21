TN continues to receive widespread rain

Chennai, May 21 (PTI) As several parts of Tamil Nadu continued to receive widespread rain on Tuesday, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said the rainfall activity was picking up gradually improving the seasonal rainfall status this month.

Due to the current enhanced rain spell from May 16-19, the rainfall status improved to 27 per cent (in four days), 10 per cent on May 20, and on Tuesday alone, it improved to 16 per cent, the RMC said in its bulletin.

Puduchatram in Namakkal district received a maximum rainfall of 16 cm.

There was a likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni and Dindigul districts and heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and other places, the RMC said. PTI JSP KH