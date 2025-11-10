TN cop arrested under POCSO

Villupuram (Tamil Nadu), Nov 10 (PTI) A police constable was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually harassing a teen girl, police said on Monday.

The constable, attached to the Brahmadesam police station in the district, offered to drop the victim, walking on the Tindivanam-Marakkanam Road on November 5, on his motorcycle and sexually harassed her, an official said.

Following a complaint by the family of the 17-year-old girl, the Tindivanam All Women Police registered a complaint and arrested the constable Ilango. He was later remanded. PTI JSP JSP KH