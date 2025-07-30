TN Dalit techie murder case transferred to CB-CID

Chennai, Jul 30 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday transferred the probe into the murder of a Dalit IT engineer, a case of suspected honour killing, to the CB-CID and also invoked the Goondas Act against the accused.

The accused person Surjith's sister and Kavin Selvaganesh, who was murdered, were known to each other and the preliminary probe indicated that the murder may be its fallout, the police said.

Further, police said Goondas Act was also slapped on Surjith on Wednesday. He was arrested on July 27 and remanded to judicial custody on the same day, following the murder.

In order to ensure an impartial and transparent probe, both the parents of the accused, who are Sub-inspectors with the TN Special Police Battalion, have been suspended, the office of the DGP said in an official release.

"Considering the nature and importance of this case; in order to ensure an independent, fair and impartial enquiry, the case has been transferred to the CB-CID," the police said.

The FIR names Surjith, his father Saravanan and mother Krishnakumari (police SIs). The accused also face charges under the SCs And the STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

With the alleged honour killing sending shock waves, allies of the ruling DMK on July 29 demanded a separate legislation to tackle such crimes. The 27-year old victim was employed as an engineer with a software firm in Chennai.

Thol Thirumavalavan, VCK chief, an ally of the ruling DMK, demanded legislation to prevent honour killings. CPI (M) state secretary P Shanmugam too demanded that the state government enact a legislation to prevent honour killings.

According to the police, on July 27, the victim, Kavin was invited by Surjith to his home for a discussion.

Trusting him, Kavin went along with him. But enroute, Surjith abruptly stopped his two-wheeler, pulled out a sickle and indiscriminately attacked Kavin.

Though Kavin attempted to flee, Surjith overpowered him and hacked him to death.