TN delimitation meet done with eye on '26 polls as DMK lacks achievements to highlight: Sitharaman

Chennai, Mar 22 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday charged the DMK was raising "emotional" issues like alleged Hindi imposition and Parliament delimitation as it had nothing to showcase as its own achievements before people during next year's Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Slamming the state's law and order situation, she said there was "lawlessness." Sitharaman targeted the ruling party over the Anna University woman student sexual assault case.

"What happened to that woman ? Is the accused your party worker or not? Till date, what is the answer for the Kallakurichi incident," she asked about the 2024 hooch tragedy that killed many persons.

She questioned the DMK as to what has its government achieved 'distinctly' due to its efforts and wondered if it can mention any welfare measures brought to Tamil Nadu. "Nothing," she said.

"So take up emotional issues to hide your inability, corruption...at least these are old issues, now TASMAC (irregularities) has come up. Just like how scams used to come out daily during Manmohan Singh (UPA) government, of which DMK was a part. Such tales are happening," in the current dispensation in TN, she told a media interaction.

"So how to face 2026 polls---take up delimitation," Sitharaman said, slamming the DMK.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear last year itself that no state will face injustice vis-a-vis delimitation, she added.

"We have to understand the situation--they (DMK) have nothing to highlight for 2026, so emotionally take back TN to 1960s, 1980s. This (delimitation) is such an attempt," Sitharaman claimed.

On the Hindi 'imposition' row, she said she has seen the "false propaganda," since her school days.

Population was not the only consideration for creating a Lok Sabha seat and this was evident from the fact that there are MPs representing Ladakh and Lakshadweep, apparently with smaller population, she said.

Pointing out that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar had attended the delimitation meeting convened by the DMK here, she wondered if Stalin raised the Mullaiperiar Dam row and Cauvery river dispute with the respective leaders.