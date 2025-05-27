TN Deputy CM reviews monsoon preparedness

Chennai, May 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday reviewed the state's preparedness to cope up with the Southwest Monsoon.

He directed the officials to work in unison and expedite the projects quickly. Reviewing the work that was also taken up in connection with the Northeast Monsoon in Chennai corporation areas and the neighbourhood, Udhayanidhi told the government officials to strive hard to ensure people's safety and bring a good name to the government.

Apart from carrying out stormwater drainage works in Chennai and surrounding areas, the Greater Chennai Corporation has commenced the chore to restore waterways and ponds.

"Rainwater drainage structures are being laid along with the construction of bridges and widening of roads. Due to the extensive construction of stormwater drains in the city, the floodwater drained within a few hours and traffic was restored in all areas following heavy rain in Chennai last year," a release here said.

State Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekhar Babu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, and other senior officials participated in the review meeting held at the Secretariat here. PTI JSP ROH