TN 'disappointed' by Union Budget, says Minister Thangam Thennarasu

Chennai, Feb 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Saturday expressed disappointment over the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and said the state's development needs have remained unmet.

He said Tamil Nadu, a state consistently at the forefront of national growth, was "disappointed" by the Union Budget 2025-2026, which failed to acknowledge its contributions, as detailed in the Economic Survey 2025.

In a post on social media platform X, Thennarasu said "while lesser-contributing states gain disproportionately, Tamil Nadu’s development needs remain unmet." PTI JSP ROH