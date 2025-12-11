TN district judge placed under suspension

Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI) The Madras High Court Registrar has ordered the suspension of a district judge, who had issued an arrest warrant against the Kancheepuram DSP in September this year, a source said on Thursday.

The judge Pa U Chemmal had ordered the arrest and remand of Kancheepuram Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankar Ganesh, allegedly for failing to take action in a case under the SC/T Act.

Later, the Madras High Court quashed the order to imprison the DSP and directed a vigilance enquiry into the judge's conduct, leading to the action against the judge, the source said.