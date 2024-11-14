TN doctors protest over assault on Chennai oncologist; Medical services not affected, says official

Chennai: Doctors across Tamil Nadu staged a protest on Thursday condemning the brutal attack on a government oncologist at a hospital here, and also demanded safety for medical professionals.

The strike by the members of the Indian Medical Association and Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association has not affected the medical services to the patients at the government facility, an official said and claimed that the senior oncologist Balaji, assaulted by the son of a patient in the outpatient room on Wednesday, was responding well to treatment.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited Balaji Jegannathan, associate professor, medical oncology, Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital (KCSSH), Guindy, here, earlier in the day and enquired about his health condition.

“There has been good progress in Dr Balaji's health. His vitals are good without any support. He had breakfast in the morning. He spoke to the Minister of Health saying he is doing well and sought to be shifted to ward,” KCSSH director Dr L Parthasarathy said.

When reporters asked about Wednesday’s violent attack on hospital premises, he replied, “one is bound to be emotionally upset if diagnosed with cancer. The patient was admitted after the doctors explained about the treatment options to her.” On whether the strike affected the medical services to the patients, he said that there were sufficient numbers of doctors to attend to about 500 to 600 inpatients and those in ICU at KCSSH.

“I hope the issue will be resolved amicably soon,” Parthasarathy added.

The 1,000 bedded Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital, where the crime occurred, was inaugurated a year ago. In addition to this facility, the National Centre of Aging (NCA), and the King Institute are functioning on the sprawling campus near the Guindy railway station.

“There's an outpost near the NCA. Police officials said they would establish outposts in all the hospitals lacking such facility," the director said.

The protest was announced to create awareness among the public and not intended to affect the patients. All medicare facilities were being provided to the patients without any let up, he added.

Subramanian later informed that Dr Balaji was recovering well and would be shifted to the ward today after tests.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the recuperating doctor, the Minister said all government medical colleges, district headquarters hospitals and taluk hospitals would provide (temporary) identity tags to the patients’ attendants.

“The four-colour tag system for patients’ attendants was introduced at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in early October and it will be expanded to other government facilities,” the Minister said.

He said the police have registered cases under seven sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) including an attempt to murder on the attacker Vignesh, who was caught by the hospital staff and public and handed over to the police.

The assailant was allegedly frustrated over the treatment given to his mother who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in an advanced stage.

“I am stable. They have checked my pacemaker. I am being given antibiotics for the sutures (to seven stab injuries),” Dr Balaji said.

When the Health Minister asked him “How are you feeling Dr Balaji,” immediately he replied, “I am recovering well” and demonstrated by eating breakfast.

Balaji was stated to have expressed his desire to continue his service to the patients at KCSSH, inspite of the shocking attack on him.

According to the Dean of RGGGH Dr E Therani Rajan, the hospital has not compromised its OPD services on account of the strike.

“Some doctors wanted to protest against the stabbing incident. We did not interfere. Otherwise everything is going on smoothly,” he said.