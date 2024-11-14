TN doctors protest over assault on Chennai oncologist; medical services not affected, says official

Chennai, Nov 14 (PTI) Doctors across Tamil Nadu staged a protest on Thursday condemning the brutal attack on a government oncologist at a hospital here, and demanded safety for medical professionals.

Amidst apprehensions of the medical fraternity following Wednesday's stabbing incident, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian who took stock of the situation said police security will be ensured at all government hospitals. He appealed to the doctors to install the 'Kaaval Uthavi' app to alert the police control room in case of any emergency.

The strike by the members of the Indian Medical Association and Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association has not affected the medical services to the patients at the government facilities, an official said and claimed that the senior oncologist Balaji, assaulted by the son of a patient in the outpatient room on Wednesday, was responding well to treatment.

The Health Minister visited Balaji Jagannathan, associate professor, medical oncology, Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital (KCSSH), Guindy, here, earlier in the day and enquired about his health condition.

KCSSH director Dr L Parthasarathy said: “There has been good progress in Dr Balaji's health. His vitals are good without any support. He had breakfast in the morning. He spoke to the Minister of Health saying he is doing well and sought to be shifted to ward.” When reporters asked about the violent attack on hospital premises, he replied, “one is bound to be emotionally upset if diagnosed with cancer. The patient was admitted after the doctors explained about the treatment options to her.” On whether the strike affected the medical services to the patients, he said that there were sufficient numbers of doctors to attend to about 500 to 600 inpatients and those in ICU at KCSSH.

“I hope the issue will be resolved amicably soon,” Parthasarathy added.

The 1,000 bedded Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital, where the crime occurred, was inaugurated a year ago. In addition to this facility, the National Centre of Aging (NCA), and the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research are functioning on the sprawling campus near the Guindy railway station.

“There's an outpost near the NCA. Police officials said they would establish outposts in all the hospitals lacking such facility," the director said.

The doctors' protest was to create awareness among the public and not intended to affect the patients. All medicare facilities were being provided to the patients without any let up.

Subramanian later informed that Dr Balaji would be shifted to the ward after diagnostic tests.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the recuperating doctor, the Minister said all government medical colleges, district headquarters hospitals and taluk hospitals would provide (temporary) identity tags to the patients’ attendants.

“The four-colour tag system for patients’ attendants was introduced at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in early October and it will be expanded to other government facilities,” the Minister said.

He said the police have registered cases under seven sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) including an attempt to murder on the attacker Vignesh, who was caught by the hospital staff and public and handed over to the police. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

The assailant was allegedly frustrated over the treatment given to his mother who was diagnosed with cancer, which was in an advanced stage.

“I am stable. They have checked my pacemaker. I am being given antibiotics for the sutures (to seven stab injuries),” Dr Balaji said.

When the Health Minister asked him, “How are you feeling Dr Balaji,” immediately he replied, “I am recovering well." Balaji was stated to have expressed his desire to continue his service to the patients at KCSSH, inspite of the shocking attack on him.

According to the Dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Dr E Therani Rajan, the hospital has not compromised its outpatient department services on account of the protest.

“Some doctors wanted to protest against the stabbing incident. We did not interfere. Otherwise everything is going on smoothly,” he said.

The Health Minister who chaired a meeting with the Director of Medical Education, deans of government medical college hospitals, and other officials through video conference, said police outposts will be established in hospitals lacking this facility, and in addition, police patrolling near the hospitals will be enhanced.

Following requests from doctors, metal detectors and bag scanners will be set up in certain hospitals on a pilot project basis. He said a joint audit along with police and health department officials should be conducted on security arrangements at all government healthcare facilities.

All CCTV cameras installed at the hospitals should be rendered functional and their footage should be monitored regularly, Subramanian said at the meeting. PTI JSP ROH JSP VGN