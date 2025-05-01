TN Dy CM inaugurates Chennai Peripheral Ring Road Phase III construction

Chennai, May 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR) phase III construction work from Tiruvallur Bypass to Sriperumbudur on Thursday.

This multi-crore major infrastructure development project for the city has been designed to connect the trade points of Ennore and Mahabalipuram, bypassing the city traffic.

Being executed by the state Highways and Minor Ports Department, the project covers a total distance of 133 km linking chief points such as Singaperumal Koil, Tiruvallur, and Sriperumbudur.

The Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated the construction of a new six-lane road covering a distance of about 30.10 km with service lanes on either side from Tiruvallur Bypass to Sriperumbudur, as part of the Chennai Border Road Project, at an outlay of Rs 2,689.74 crore.

State Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports Minister E V Velu, Minorities Welfare Minister S M Nasar, and senior officials participated.