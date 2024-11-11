TN Dy CM says he is ready for debate with AIADMK's Palaniswami on govt welfare initiatives

Chennai, Nov 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said he was ready for a debate with the opposition AIADMK on the DMK government's welfare initiatives.

He picked up the gauntlet and said "I am ready to debate," when reporters here sought his response on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s recent challenge to the ruling dispensation to openly discuss the welfare schemes brought about during the AIADMK regime and DMK rule.

Earlier, Udhayanidhi distributed "Champions Kit" to 2,600 sportspersons and women students of SDAT hostels across the state, including 600 students in Chennai, totally worth Rs 86 lakh at a function held under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority at the Nehru Indoor Sports Stadium here.

He virtually laid the foundation stones for establishing the district sports complex at a cost of Rs 15 crore in Ranipet and an Olympic Academy at a cost of Rs 6 crore in Madurai district sports complex.

State Additional Chief Secretary, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department Atulya Mishra, Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority J Meghana Reddy, and government officials participated. PTI JSP ADB ADB KH