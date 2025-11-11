TN Dy CM Udhayanidhi honours elderly couples, says 2,000 more to be honoured

Chennai, Nov 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has said the state government will honour 2,000 long-time devotee senior citizen couples for their dedication and devotion.

Launching the scheme to honour long-time devotee senior couples aged 70 and above, on behalf of the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department here on November 10, he said the government would take steps to extend this gesture to similar couples spread across Tamil Nadu.

He handed over a package containing a dhoti, shirt, saree, blouse, kumkum, and turmeric to 200 couples at a function held here.

Also, he inaugurated 12 dwelling units constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 3.41 crore on behalf of the Arulmigu Parthasarathy Swamy Temple at Parthasarathy Street, and also at Nallathambi Street, Triplicane, for the use of HR & CE officials and distributed the allotment orders.

HR and CE Minister P K Sekar Babu, Chennai Mayor R Priya and senior officials participated.