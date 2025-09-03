TN Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin pledges support for local firms to expand globally

Chennai, Sep 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday said the state government would continue to support local companies in expanding their global reach.

Speaking at the 70th anniversary celebrations of industrial conglomerate JK Fenner (India) Ltd in Chennai, he highlighted the state’s robust industrial growth, noting that Tamil Nadu has recorded an industrial growth rate of 11.19 per cent.

“I congratulate JK Fenner (India) Ltd on its glorious journey over seven decades. With contributions from companies like JK Fenner, Tamil Nadu has built a strong industrial base. The company has also supported over 10 lakh people through its Corporate Social Responsibility programmes,” Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

“I assure you that the Tamil Nadu government will always support local companies in expanding their global reach,” he added in a press release.

Sharing his experience on social media, the deputy chief minister said, “Honoured to be part of the 70th-year celebrations of JK Fenner (India) Ltd in Chennai. I appreciated the company's contributions to society and its collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government under CSR initiatives,” along with images from the function.

Headquartered in Chennai, JK Fenner operates nine modern manufacturing facilities, five of them in Tamil Nadu, and has been a key contributor to the state’s industrial ecosystem.

JK Fenner (India) Ltd Chairman Dr Raghupati Singhania said the 70th anniversary marked not just a milestone, but a legacy of seven decades of resilience, innovation, and excellence.

“Tamil Nadu has always been at the forefront of India’s industrial growth, attracting world-class investments. We at JK Fenner are proud to have contributed to this ecosystem and thank the government for its support,” he said.

The JK Organisation, which took over the management of the Fenner Group in 1987, employs over 4,000 people in Tamil Nadu and has invested more than Rs 7,000 crore in the state, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to the region’s growth. PTI VIJ SSK