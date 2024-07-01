TN Education Policy Committee submits report to CM

Chennai, Jul 1 (PTI) The Justice D Murugesan Committee, constituted to formulate the Tamil Nadu Education Policy, submitted its report to Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat here on Monday.

The high-level committee was set up to formulate a unique state education policy in accordance with the historical legacy, prevailing situation and future goals of Tamil Nadu, an official release here said.

According to a source, the panel was said to have advocated the dual language of Tamil and English in education and not conducting public exams for classes 3, 5 and 8 of state-run schools. PTI JSP KH