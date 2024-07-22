TN engineering admission counselling begins for special category

Chennai, Jul 22 (PTI) The online counselling for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2024 for those coming under the 7.5 per cent special reservation category, commenced on Monday.

State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, who launched the virtual counselling for admissions to B.E. and B.Tech courses from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Guindy, here, said a total of 664 applications have been received to fill up 111 seats under the special category for physically challenged, ex-servicemen and sports.

"All those who could not be accommodated can apply for counselling in the general and other categories," Ponmudy told reporters.

The session will go up to September 11 and counselling will be held for state government school students seeking admissions under the 7.5 per cent quota, in the initial days.

The counselling will be conducted online in rounds that includes choice filling, allotment, confirmation of allotment and reporting to the colleges for payment of fee, with the candidates taking part in the corresponding rounds based on their rank. PTI JSP ROH