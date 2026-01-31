TN fed up with DMK's corruption, anti-Tamil culture; victory for BJP not difficult: Goyal

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said the people of Tamil Nadu are fed up with the DMK, alleging that it is an incompetent, "terribly corrupt" government and represents a "totally anti-Tamil culture".

BJP Tamil Nadu election-in-charge Goyal said victory in the forthcoming assembly elections in the state for the BJP will not be difficult.

There is no need for the BJP to woo actor Vijay in Tamil Nadu polls as superstars come and go with no impact on the elections, he added.

"There is so much anti-incumbency against the DMK-led government. It's an incompetent, terribly corrupt government. (Tamil Nadu Chief Minister) Stalin represents a totally anti-Tamil culture, anti-India stands," he told PTI in an interview.

The DMK's differences with its allies are also visible, he said.

"I am very confident that the AIADMK-led NDA alliance, in which the BJP is an important partner, is going to win this election and would bring back good governance," he noted.

The minister also dismissed any impact of actor Vijay in the state polls.

"I do not know what impact he will have on the elections. We have seen many film stars come and go. Having fan following and converting them into votes is a totally different story," he said, adding that "you need organisation, you need people's understanding and confidence in you as an administrator. We have seen many film stars, we have seen Kamal Haasan come without any impact".