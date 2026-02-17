TN Finance Minister alleges Centre's actions have caused severe fiscal stress

Chennai, Feb 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu on Tuesday, presenting the Interim Budget for 2026-27 in the Assembly, alleged that severe fiscal stress has been caused by the actions of the union government, which has a destabilising impact on the state finances.

Explaining challenges faced by the government in the current financial year, he said that the GST rate rationalisation was approved by the GST Council without considering the apprehensions and opposition recorded by several states.

Even as states are reeling under fiscal stress caused after the termination of GST compensation regime, this hurried exercise has resulted in another significant blow to the state finances. The revenue shortfall for the government of Tamil Nadu is estimated to be around Rs 9,600 crore in the current financial year.

In the month of April 2025, the union government deducted a bulk amount of Rs 1,709 crore for IGST Settlement from the state's account in Reserve Bank of India without due intimation or consultation. "This has added to the revenue shortfall under GST, severely constraining our finances during the current financial year," he said.

The share in Central taxes allocated to Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget 2025-26 has been reduced in the Revised Estimates. This has resulted in an unanticipated shortfall of Rs 1,202 crore to the Government of Tamil Nadu in the current financial year.

Using its powers under Article 293(3) of the Constitution of India for fixation of borrowing ceiling of the states, the Union government has mandated that a level of 5 per cent of outstanding guarantees has to be maintained in the Guarantee Redemption Fund (GRF). This condition has been imposed suddenly in the current financial year resulting in an unbudgeted expenditure of Rs 3,087 crore.

Furthermore, in exercise of the powers under Article 293, the Union government has mandated the state government to pay an amount of Rs 16,290 crore as Loss Funding to Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), or otherwise an equivalent amount will be deducted from the state’s borrowing ceiling.

When compared to the actual loss of Rs 413 crore of TNPDCL, this condition has resulted in an additional expenditure of Rs 15,877 crore in the current financial year. At a time, when all state governments are under pressure due to rising expenditure commitments, Tamil Nadu is further being denied releases under Centrally Sponsored Schemes that are legitimately due to the state.

These include an amount of Rs 3,548 crore withheld by the Union government under Samagra Shiksha Scheme, denial of a sum of Rs 3,112 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission, and an amount of Rs 2,246 crore of Finance Commission Grants which has not been released to the state government.

Even after approval by the Union government of the long pending demand to take up Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II project in a 50:50 sharing pattern, the entire benefits of this project have not been received by the state government.

He said: "This government has incurred an expenditure of approximately Rs 9,500 crore as payment towards the Union government’s share, which continues to be reflected as part of the state’s outstanding debt. This not only adversely affects the state’s debt-GSDP ratio but has also reduced our ability to borrow within our permissible borrowing limits, thus affecting our liquidity. Despite repeated reminders, the Union government has not acted upon our request so far." He added: "These are but a few challenges faced by the state government in the current financial year, where severe fiscal stress has been caused by the actions of the Union government, which have a destabilising impact on the state finances. Despite these challenges, the chief minister has through his relentless efforts and untiring commitment ensured that every promise made to the people of this state are fulfilled." PTI VGN VGN KH